Weston athletes get recognition

The following Weston High athletes received formal recognition by the South-West Conference during the fall season in their respective sports:
Field hockey
All-SWC
Carolyn Zech
All-Patriot Division
Emma Radisch, Mallory Rogers
Honorable mention
Morgan Schramm
Boys cross country
All-SWC second team
Tim Lautenbach, Ryan Rupprecht
Girls cross country
All-SWC second team
Kathleen Murphy
Volleyball
All-SWC
Caroline Wertlieb
All-Patriot Division
Taryn Seigel, Sophie Hall
Boys soccer
All-SWC
Jack Weiss
All-Patriot Division
Cade Lahn, Matt Scott, Ryan Werner
Honorable mention
Mitchell Levi
Girls soccer
All-SWC
Grace Toner
All-Patriot Division team
Sadie Rudolph, Katie Orefice, Nicki Dalrymple
Girls swimming
All-SWC
Alexa Pappas, Samantha Kim, Isabella Gary, Katherine Linell, Charlotte Proceller, Sarah Franco, Devon Panzirer, Nicole Linell
Honorable mention
Sophia Rapp
Football
All-SWC
Daniel Santa Maria, Jason Baisley
All-SWC second team
James Goetz, Patrick Stack
Honorable mention
Chris Fruhbeis, Finn Stuebe