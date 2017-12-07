The Weston Forum

Weston athletes get recognition

By Weston Forum on December 7, 2017

The following Weston High athletes received formal recognition by the South-West Conference during the fall season in their respective sports:

Field hockey

All-SWC

Carolyn Zech

All-Patriot Division

Emma Radisch, Mallory Rogers

Honorable mention

Morgan Schramm

Boys cross country

All-SWC second team

Tim Lautenbach, Ryan Rupprecht

Girls cross country

All-SWC second team

Kathleen Murphy

Volleyball

All-SWC

Caroline Wertlieb

All-Patriot Division

Taryn Seigel, Sophie Hall

Boys soccer

All-SWC

Jack Weiss

All-Patriot Division

Cade Lahn, Matt Scott, Ryan Werner

Honorable mention

Mitchell Levi

Girls soccer

All-SWC

Grace Toner

All-Patriot Division team

Sadie Rudolph, Katie Orefice, Nicki Dalrymple

Girls swimming

All-SWC

Alexa Pappas, Samantha Kim, Isabella Gary, Katherine Linell, Charlotte Proceller, Sarah Franco, Devon Panzirer, Nicole Linell

Honorable mention

Sophia Rapp

Football

All-SWC

Daniel Santa Maria, Jason Baisley

All-SWC second team

James Goetz, Patrick Stack

Honorable mention

Chris Fruhbeis, Finn Stuebe

