The Weston Forum

Operation Fuel starts winter energy assistance program

By Weston Forum on December 6, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Operation Fuel and its statewide network of fuel banks has started taking energy assistance applications, beginning Friday, Dec. 1, for the upcoming heating season.

Families and individuals who are in financial crisis and need energy assistance should call 2-1-1 to find their closest fuel bank. Operation Fuel is the only organization in Connecticut that provides year-round emergency energy assistance statewide.

“More than 300,000 Connecticut households will be struggling to keep their homes warm this winter. Operation Fuel wants to help as many families and individuals as possible so they do not have to make the difficult choice of either paying for heat or paying for other basic necessities,” explained Brenda Watson, Operation Fuel’s acting director.  

This past fiscal year, Operation Fuel provided more than $3.3 million in energy assistance to nearly 7,900 households. Almost half the people helped by the nonprofit were either elderly or children under the age of 18.

Watson said Operation Fuel also wants to remind everyone not to use unsafe heating sources this winter, including ovens and certain types of space heaters.

Now in its 40th year, Operation Fuel is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides emergency energy assistance year-round to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in financial crisis.

For more information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to operationfuel.org.  Donations also can be sent to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Avenue, Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT 06106.

Related posts:

  1. Operation Fuel accepting energy assistance applications
  2. Operation Fuel to begin taking energy assistance applications Dec. 1
  3. Operation Fuel turns 40
  4. Operation Fuel prepares for winter energy assistance program

Tags: ,

Previous Post Weston choir director leads ‘Arise and Shine’ concert Next Post Santa is coming to Weston for a Victorian Farmhouse Christmas
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress