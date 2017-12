The Weston Hebrew After School Program will offer a Hanukah Chocolate Factory and Open House on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston.

The cost is $8 per child. The Chocolate Factory will feature chocolate crafting activities, Hanukah crafts, menorah woodworking, dreidel sand art, and refreshments. The program is open to the entire community.