Commentary: Thanksgiving Thoughts

The custom of families getting together for good fun and food on Thanksgiving remains unwaveringly. The traditions of inspiring and encouraging good-natured feelings of togetherness, pitching in with food and coat drives to help others less fortunate, and giving thanks for blessings are all worthy of keeping intact.

But let’s face it, the once overly revered, much elevated-in-stature pilgrims of Thanksgiving lore have long bombed out. The myths of the pilgrim have withered like floral centerpieces after dinner is done and the dishes are put away or like the losing defenses in lopsided football games.

During Thanksgiving dinner, just listen to what young diners at the kids’ table may be yucking about. What kind of face does a pilgrim make when he’s in pain? Pil-grimace! What kind of music did the pilgrims like? Plymouth Rock! And why does a pilgrim’s pants always fall down? Because they wear their belt buckle on their hat!

It’s not worth retelling the exaggerated and embellished Plymouth story or debating whether it has a direct line to today’s holiday observance. The English, the Dutch, the Spaniards, the Nordic people and others who explored and settled here had held celebrations giving thanks, often steeped in religious traditions and cultures, well before 1621. Those rituals developed their own American roots later. And thanksgiving celebrations had also been part and parcel of the lives of indigenous peoples, Native or American Indians, whose heritage goes back many thousands of years.

There is a New England connection to Thanksgiving, but it did not catch on as something to be observed yearly until 1863, when President Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday. It took almost another 100 years before the pilgrims were first mentioned as part of the national Thanksgiving tradition, in President Hoover’s proclamation of 1931.

There’s nothing new under the sun, as the Book of Ecclesiastes says. To the people who bemoan the commercialization of the holidays, especially the ever-earlier openings of businesses on Thanksgiving, that’s not a 21st Century phenomenon. For example, in 1879, a Bridgeport clothing shop and other retailers advertised a shopping extravaganza, with “lowest prices on Earth!” bargains and theatrical performances by children and adults, all happening on “Thanksgiving Evening,” according to the Connecticut Historical Society, which has posted the ads at its website.

Another myth is the one about why a Thanksgiving meal makes you feel sleepy. It has less to do with the amino acid tryptophan (found in poultry, eggs, cheese and many other foods) and much to do with the carb-loaded Turkey Day dinner and trimmings, like stuffing, plus desserts, snacks and the large portions of food ingested.

Thanksgiving celebrations — some solemn, some fun-fests and some a mix of both — have kept the holiday going strong for many. Reinventing such occasions and celebrating in our own ways are other great American traditions. In any case, who can resist the best part — the leftovers?