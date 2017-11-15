The Weston Forum

Shopping for charity in Weston

By Weston Forum on November 15, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Shop at Main Street Weston this Friday to benefit The Weston Warm-Up Fund.

Shop at Main Street Weston this Friday to benefit The Weston Warm-Up Fund.

Main Street Weston, an evening of shopping when proceeds go toward the Weston Warm-Up Fund, is being held on Friday, Nov. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Norfield Road.

The event is sponsored by the Weston Women’s League and takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Suggested donations at the door are $20 for adults and $10 for people under 21.

The event will include complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Items for sale at Main Street Weston include accessories, home goods, collectibles, clothing, and art.

Visit westonwomensleague.org for more information.

Related posts:

  1. Weston Women’s League hosts pre-holiday shopping event
  2. Trunk-or-Treat is today in Weston
  3. Children’s Gingerbread Brunch in Weston
  4. Weston Women’s League hosts Havana Nights

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Weston dancer performs as Clara in the Nutcracker Next Post Medicare talk at Weston Senior Center
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress