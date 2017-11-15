Shopping for charity in Weston

Main Street Weston, an evening of shopping when proceeds go toward the Weston Warm-Up Fund, is being held on Friday, Nov. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Norfield Road.

The event is sponsored by the Weston Women’s League and takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Suggested donations at the door are $20 for adults and $10 for people under 21.

The event will include complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Items for sale at Main Street Weston include accessories, home goods, collectibles, clothing, and art.

Visit westonwomensleague.org for more information.