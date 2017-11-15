The Weston Forum

Weston dancer performs as Clara in the Nutcracker

By Weston Forum on November 15, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

The Nutcracker Ballet, featuring Weston dancers will be performed this weekend.

The Nutcracker Ballet, featuring Weston dancers will be performed this weekend.

The Nutcracker ballet by ENCORE Youth Company will be performed on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. at the West Rocks Middle School theater on West Rocks Road in Norwalk.

The production features more than 45 dancers in CT Theater Dance. The role of Clara is being performed by Olivia Kross of Weston.

Other performers include Ally Benjamin of Westport as Rat King, Abigail Coughlin of Wilton, Julia Rubino and Lucas Kopreski of Westport, Lilliana Sperry of Weston, Tavon Dudley of New Haven, and a special guest appearance by Scott Wynne of Norwalk, as the funny and animated “Mother Ginger.”

Suggested donations are $10 for children and $35 for adults and will be available at the door and online at EnrollDance.com.

Related posts:

  1. Sweet Dreams
  2. Environmental issues are focus of Blue Vision Summit
  3. Weston Girl Scout earns Gold Award
  4. Teen earns Weston library service award

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Stamford police hold gun buyback program Next Post Shopping for charity in Weston
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress