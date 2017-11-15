Weston dancer performs as Clara in the Nutcracker

The Nutcracker ballet by ENCORE Youth Company will be performed on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. at the West Rocks Middle School theater on West Rocks Road in Norwalk.

The production features more than 45 dancers in CT Theater Dance. The role of Clara is being performed by Olivia Kross of Weston.

Other performers include Ally Benjamin of Westport as Rat King, Abigail Coughlin of Wilton, Julia Rubino and Lucas Kopreski of Westport, Lilliana Sperry of Weston, Tavon Dudley of New Haven, and a special guest appearance by Scott Wynne of Norwalk, as the funny and animated “Mother Ginger.”

Suggested donations are $10 for children and $35 for adults and will be available at the door and online at EnrollDance.com.