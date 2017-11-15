The Weston Forum

Stamford police hold gun buyback program

By Weston Forum on November 15, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Stamford police are offering gift cards in exchange for guns and ammunition.

The Stamford Police Department will be holding a Gun Buyback this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police department, located at 805 Bedford Street, Stamford.

The program is open to both Stamford residents and non-residents and provides a safe and legal way to dispose of unwanted firearms. All firearms collected will be turned over to the state for destruction.

Those individuals turning in operational firearms will receive a gift card in the amount of:

$100 for rifles or shotguns
$125 for handguns
$150 for assault weapons

Police will also accept ammunition, non-operational firearms, and other dangerous weapons (such as knives, swords and martial arts weapons) along with violent games, movies or computer software.

For more information or to help sponsor the program call Stamford Police at 203-977-5337.

