Winning its fifth straight state Class S championship and seventh in the last eight seasons, the Weston High girls swimming and diving team scored 808 points on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

Seymour was a distant runner-up with 475. Jonathan Law was third with 383.

Weston brought home gold medals in eight events, including in the 200-yard medley relay. Alexa Pappas, Isabella Gary, Charlotte Proceller and Kate Linell combined for a 1:47.40.

Proceller won the 50 free in 23.95. Weston’s first Class S points came at the diving finals last Thursday at Bulkeley High. Sophia Rapp scored a 390.05 to win it.

Pappas was the winner of the 100 free in 52.92. For the 200 free relay, Samantha Kim, Gary, Devon Panzirer and Linell brought home the gold medal in 1:40.84.

Pappas picked up her second individual gold in the 100 backstroke. Breaking the one-minute mark, she had a 57.47.

Gary was the winner of the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.07.

Completing a sweep of the relays, Pappas, Sarah Franco, Kim and Proceller won the 400 free relay in 3:38.02.