The Weston Forum

Girls swimming: Weston wins Class S title

By Weston Forum on November 14, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Weston High girls swimming and diving team won the state Class S championship on Tuesday, Nov. 14. — Weston Athletics photo

Winning its fifth straight state Class S championship and seventh in the last eight seasons, the Weston High girls swimming and diving team scored 808 points on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

Seymour was a distant runner-up with 475. Jonathan Law was third with 383.

Weston brought home gold medals in eight events, including in the 200-yard medley relay. Alexa Pappas, Isabella Gary, Charlotte Proceller and Kate Linell combined for a 1:47.40.

Proceller won the 50 free in 23.95. Weston’s first Class S points came at the diving finals last Thursday at Bulkeley High. Sophia Rapp scored a 390.05 to win it.

Pappas was the winner of the 100 free in 52.92. For the 200 free relay, Samantha Kim, Gary, Devon Panzirer and Linell brought home the gold medal in 1:40.84.

Pappas picked up her second individual gold in the 100 backstroke. Breaking the one-minute mark, she had a 57.47.
Gary was the winner of the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.07.

Completing a sweep of the relays, Pappas, Sarah Franco, Kim and Proceller won the 400 free relay in 3:38.02.

Related posts:

  1. Girls swimming: Weston wins Class S crown
  2. Wrestling: Two place at Class S finals
  3. Skiing: Weston wins Class S titles
  4. Girls lacrosse: Weston 14, Granby 6

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Sierra Club of CT calls for suspension of Comprehensive Energy Strategy
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress