Youth hockey: Stars win state championship

By Weston Forum on November 13, 2017 in High School Sports, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Travis Nussbaum of Weston (bottom row, second from left) is a member of the Southern Stars midget minor under-16 ice hockey team that won the Connecticut State Championship.

The Southern Stars midget minor under-16 ice hockey team defeated Hamden 6-2 to win the Tier 2 Connecticut State Championship on Oct. 9. Weston High School junior, Travis Nussbaum is a member of the team, which is ranked 3rd overall in the nation.

Coached by Eric Roos and Rick Beckwith, the team is comprised of players from across Connecticut and New York. This is the sixth consecutive trip to nationals for the pair of coaches.

In the first period, the Stars found themselves in an end-to-end battle against a formidable Hamden team. In a game that featured a number of lead changes, Nussbaum contributed with two assists to help cement the win.

After a tough battle, the team pulled away in the third period, ensuring its place as state champ.

The state championship is a culmination of a season in which the Stars won both the EJEPL (Eastern Junior Elite Prospects League) split season championship and the East Coast Challenge Cup. The STARS finished the season with a 25-5-1 record to be ranked third in the country in the Tier 2 bracket.

With the win, the team will now represent Connecticut in the USA Hockey National Championships held in Wayne, N.J. in early April.



