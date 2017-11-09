The most difficult race of the season would come at the end for the Weston High boys cross country team.

By finishing as state Class MM runners-up, the Trojans qualified for the State Open at Wickham Park in Manchester on Friday, Nov. 3. Competing against the top schools from all classes in Connecticut, they took 17th out of 20 with 454 points.

Xavier of Middletown was the winner with 61 points, dethroning Staples, which had the same score but was second based on the sixth runner rule. Fairfield Warde was third with 137.

Weston frontrunner Tim Lautenbach was one of three runners to post a time of 19 minutes 29 seconds. Taking 76th, he was just behind Hall’s Dylan Rendon and Fairfield Prep’s Ed Tristine.

Ryan Rupprecht faced a similar situation with a 17:52, putting him 104th behind East Lyme’s Chris Abbey and Rocky Hull’s Ethan Arcata. It was the same for Alex Leo, whose 18:12 was good for 122nd behind Amity’s Ian Carpenter and Lyman Hall’s Alexandre Fishbein-Oui.

Back-to-back times came from Kevin Crowley and Matt Lagana. The former was 162nd in 18:57 and the latter was one second and one spot later to finish the scoring for Weston.

Also running for Weston, Neil Kaeselin was 172nd in 19:50. Avery Lum was 178th in 20:19.