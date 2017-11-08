The Weston Forum

Girls soccer: Weston 3, Northwestern 2

November 8, 2017

Pulling off an upset to start the state Class M tournament, the 19th-ranked Weston High girls soccer team defeated 14th-ranked Northwestern 3-2 in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Host Northwestern struck first with a goale by Addie Hester with 20:21 left in the first half but before intermission Nicole Szacheski got the equalizer after going one-on-one with the goalie. Sadie Rudolph assisted.

Katie Orefice scored in similar fashion in the time remaining as Nathalie Haythore assisted to put the Trojans on top 2-1 going into halftime.

Orefice struck again near the midpoint of the second half as Rebecca Strouch assisted. Northwestern made it interesting when Haster gound the net again with 15:40 to play but Weston’s lead held up.

Weston had a 15-6 advantage in shots. Bridget Angus made three saves in goal.

Weston takes on third-seeded and South-West Conference champ Immaculate on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Danbury.

