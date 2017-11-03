Election is next Tuesday

Weston voters will have choices to make in a number of races in next week’s municipal election.

The municipal election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Weston Middle School gymnasium. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are 31 candidates running for the town’s boards and commissions. Of the 11 offices up for election, five are contested races — first selectman, selectman, Board of Finance, Board of Education, and Planning and Zoning Commission.

Running for the town’s top slot, first selectman, is Republican incumbent Nina Daniel. She is being challenged by Democrat Chris Spaulding, a selectman.

For selectman, Republican Stephan Grozinger is running against Democrat Brian Gordon.

There is a large field for the finance board, with seven candidates running for four seats. Incumbents running for re-election are Democrat Steve Ezzes and Republicans Jerry Sargent and Bob Ferguson. Also running are Republican Rone Baldwin, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board, Republican Bob Machson, and petitioning candidates Peter McGinnis and Effie Thieme.

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Board of Education. Incumbents are Democrat Sara Spaulding and Republican Elise Major. Other candidates are Democrats Samantha Nestor and Tony Pesco.

For the Planning and Zoning Commission, four candidates are running for three seats. Incumbents are Republicans Britta Lerner and Tom Failla, and Democrat Sally Korsh. Rounding out the field is Democrat Harry Falber.

Uncontested

There are 12 candidates running in uncontested races.

Gina Albert (D) is running to fill a two-year vacancy on the Board of Education. MacLeod Smith (D) and Bob Machson (R) are running unopposed for Zoning Board of Appeals. Also running unopposed is Don Scarborough (D) to fill a two-year vacancy on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Jim Low (D) and John Moran (R) are running unopposed for Zoning Board of Appeals alternate.

Dawn Egan (D), Susan Moch (D), Woody Bliss (R), and Peter Ottomano (R) are running unopposed for the Police Commission.

For Board of Assessment Appeals, both Denise Maxzy (D) and Leslie Riback (R) will be elected if they get just one vote each.

Look for election results after the polls close on thewestonforum.com.