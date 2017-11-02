Compromise budget restores education funding

A state budget adopted last week by state legislators and signed by Gov. Dannel Malloy on Tuesday, Oct. 31, spares Weston deep cuts that had been threatened during budget battles between the governor and legislature since February.

All Weston’s state legislators — Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135), Sen. Tony Hwang (R- 28) and Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) — voted in favor of the $41.3-billion two-year plan.

The compromise by Democratic and Republican lawmakers on a bipartisan budget broke the nearly four-month-long impasse, closes the $3.5-billion deficit without raising income taxes, and includes spending constraints.

“The financial situation in Connecticut is now so dire that major compromises were essential to crafting an agreement,” said Boucher.

Dunsby was happy the budget capped state borrowing and did not transfer the cost of teachers’ pensions to the towns. “All towns will now get Education Cost Sharing grants similar to last year’s, rather than most towns getting zero, as the governor’s executive order mandated.”

Hwang said he was relieved a bipartisan budget had passed the state legislature. “Legislators needed to step up to lead during the state’s fiscal crisis and make difficult but sound choices. We desperately needed to pass a budget to ensure the people of Weston, Easton, and the communities of Connecticut do not suffer irreparable damage,” he said.

Boucher reported that the budget will restore municipal and education aid cut by the governor’s executive order, meaning Weston will receive $327,459 more from the state.

“This budget prevents what seemed to be the governor’s two top budget objectives, which were cutting education funding to suburban schools and passing $400 million in teacher pension costs on to towns,” Boucher said.

But Steve Ezzes, chairman of Weston’s Board of Finance, said Weston is “far from out of the woods” with the new budget.

“Had the governor’s originally proposed budget been adopted, Weston would have lost virtually all state grants and had us in a negative position of effectively having to ‘write a check’ to the state for the assumption of teacher pension expense. That number was approaching $2 million over the next two years,” he said.

But, he said, the bipartisan budget has “aggressive revenue assumptions” that rely on an economic recovery. “We know this is only a stopgap to budget deficits of similar size beginning in fiscal year 2020. To that end, Weston should continue its fiscal prudence, scrutinize all expenditures and look to cost savings which include shared services,” he said.

The governor did not sign the budget package without reservation. He used his line-item veto power to remove the hospital tax based on its “unsound legal basis,” according to the governor’s press release.

Editors Nancy Doniger and Jeannette Ross contributed to this story.