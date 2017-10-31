Intelligence analyst discusses Cuban Missile Crisis

Jeff Hare, an intelligence analyst during the Cuban Missile Crisis, gave a talk to the Y’s Men of Westport and Weston about “the 13 days that brought the United States and the Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war,” on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Hare explained, that in 1962, he was Lieutenant Junior Grade Hare and was stationed at the Fleet Intelligence Center in Kenitra, Morocco when the Soviets began transporting missiles to Cuba. He had been attached to a Navy/Air Force/CIA team looking for Soviet missiles in Cuba because he was a skilled photographic intelligence interpreter and he held a Top Secret clearance.

By August, Hare’s group began seeing evidence of a Soviet military presence — flat bed trucks so large they required several tries to get around corners. Anti-Castro Cubans, “gusanos,” were reporting Russian speakers wearing Cuban military uniforms. Naval aircraft patrolling shipping corridors spotted vessels carrying planes with wing shapes of Ilyushin Il-28 Soviet bombers.

In September, American overflights captured photographic proof of these bombers and MIG 21 fighters on three Cuban airfields.

The crisis began on Oct. 15, when a U-2 filmed a Surface-to-Surface launch pad surrounded by Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs) near San Cristobal, in northwestern Cuba.

This triggered daily Navy photographic overflights, with film flown immediately to Morocco for analysis by Hare’s team. They soon identified five more Surface to Surface missile sites and 24 SAM sites — but no proof of any missiles.

On Oct. 16, President Kennedy was briefed on the U-2 flight. This initiated days of secure meetings with senior advisors and an exchange of long letters with Khrushchev, all of which Hare said he was unaware of (as were all Americans).

On Oct. 22, the world seemed on edge as the President took to television to address the nation. He revealed that the U.S. had evidence of Soviet missiles in Cuba and called for their removal. And he announced the start of a naval blockade that would last until the Soviets agreed to dismantle their missile sites and halt shipments of additional missiles.

Intelligence gathering was again stepped up. Over the next three days, Navy fighter planes flew low level near supersonic missions looking for missiles. This film was also flown directly to Morocco, but now planes were met by three MPs — one to carry the film canister, and two armed guards.

Its analysis was Top Secret, done in an area only Hare and his assistant were cleared to enter. But no “detailed” analysis was needed. For the first time missiles were readily visible.

On Oct. 25, United Nations Ambassador Adlai Stevenson asked his Soviet counterpart, Valerian Zorin, to admit the existence of missiles in Cuba. He declined. A senior official in Washington asked Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin the same question. He, too, declined. The facts, as the U.S. knew, were that they had transported equipment, along with 43,000 military personnel.

The day after the UN confrontation the US raised the Strategic Air Command to DEFCON 2, the state of readiness preceding going to war. This immediately put 23 nuclear armed B-52 bombers in the air within striking distance of the Soviet Union. And kept them there. And Hare prepared himself to leave within 15 minutes to assume wartime duty aboard an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean.

On Oct. 27, a Soviet SAM shot down a U-2 over Cuba, killing its pilot. Hare commented “I thought that was it… we were going to nuclear war.”

Finally, on the 13th day, the deal was struck. The Soviets agreed to dismantle and remove all their missiles from Cuba. The U.S. promised not to invade Cuba. Unmentioned was that the U.S. agreed to remove its missiles from Turkey.

Hare called that 13 day period “A unique and important part of our military-diplomatic history… I was proud to be a part of it.”