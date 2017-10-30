“It’s our biggest outreach of the year, and we can’t do it alone!”

That’s what Bridgeport Rescue Mission Executive Director Terry Wilcox says about the Mission’s Great ThanksGiving Project, their annual event to bring food, coats and encouragement to thousands of hurting people throughout coastal Fairfield County.

With the support of donors, volunteers and corporate sponsors, the Mission will provide more than 3,200 turkeys and bags of fixings for low-income members of the community, enabling them to prepare a Thanksgiving meal in their own homes. The Mission also will serve Thanksgiving dinners in their dining room and from their Mobile Kitchens.

In addition, more than 15,000 coats and items of winter wear will be given away to people of all ages.

The Great ThanksGiving Project takes place Nov. 15-18 and Nov. 20-21 at Webster Bank Arena from 12:30 to 2 p.m. daily and in Norwalk on Nov. 16-18 at Grace Baptist Church. Wilcox is issuing a call to the community for turkeys and coats to make this tremendous outpouring of compassion and assistance possible.

“We’re asking individuals, civic and school groups, companies, churches and synagogues to collect frozen turkeys to provide more than 88,000 meals through our Thanksgiving fixings bags and the dinners served in our dining room,” Wilcox said. Groups may also opt to give $20 for each “virtual” turkey they wish to donate. “In addition, we need new and gently used coats and jackets for men, women and children of all sizes,” he added.

The donations can be delivered to the Mission’s Donation Center, 1069 Connecticut Avenue, Unit 2-B, in Bridgeport, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They need to be received by Nov. 15 so they can be sorted, bagged and prepared for the Great ThanksGiving Project.

“For anyone with a desire to help those who are disadvantaged and struggling with life’s challenges, this is a great way to ensure our hurting neighbors here in Bridgeport and South Norwalk enjoy a special Thanksgiving,” Wilcox said.

For more information on the event, as well as the Mission’s full range of programs and services, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org. Financial donations may also be made on the site.