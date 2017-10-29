The Weston Forum

Boys cross country: Weston is Class MM runner-up

By Weston Forum on October 29, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Scoring 74 points, the Weston High boys cross country team took second in a field of 23 teams at the state Class MM championship on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wickham Park in Manchester. It was Weston’s best finish at a state race since 2012 when it won Class M.

East Lyme was the winner with 60. Guilford took third with 118.

Tim Lautenbach had Weston’s best finish. The senior frontrunner was second only to New Fairfield’s Anthony Golino, finishing in 17 minutes, eight seconds.

Back-to-back finishes came from Alex Leo and Ryan Rupprecht. The former was 12th in 17:52 and the latter was one second and one spot later.

It was a close call for 23rd, Matt Lagana ran an 18:14 to just edge teammate Matt Sydney, who had the same time.

Also in the race, Kevin Crowley was 44th in 18:44. Avery Lam was 67th in 19:27 to edge Watertown’s Dan Ottowitz.

Weston will next run run Friday at the State Open, also at Wickham Park.

