Hutchison to tell Weston ghost story

Hal Hutchison doesn’t believe in ghosts. A graduate engineer and resident of Weston for 46 years, he believes there is always an eventual explanation for so-called paranormal activity.

His friend and neighbor Gordon Smith, another pragmatic engineer, thought the same thing.

Nonetheless, the events prior to and during the summer of 1977, in a house on Lyons Plain Road, were unexplainable then and remain so today. They involved a mysterious gravestone in a basement, overnight guests who said they would not return, the “Ghosthunters of Connecticut,” and a small ad in The Weston Forum 15 years later.

Join Hutchison at the Weston Senior Center on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m., when he will identify the place, name names (the primary characters are deceased) and let you decide for yourself what happened that summer, and perhaps later as well.