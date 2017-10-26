DOT discusses Route 57 project in Weston

If the current state project on Route 57 wasn’t enough, get ready for a new one.

Representatives from the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) gathered at the Weston Town Hall Meeting Room on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for a public information meeting to discuss a future project that will impact traffic on Route 57 (Weston Road).

Residents gathered to hear the presentation and express concerns with the performance of other DOT projects in Weston.

The project is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2020 and will involve the replacement of a bridge located 100 feet south of the intersection of Broad Street and Good Hill Road on Route 57.

The cost of the bridge replacement is approximately $1.3 million, which will be covered with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

The purpose of the project, according to the DOT, is to replace a deteriorated corrugated metal pipe with a new structure. The proposed culvert is expected to improve the hydraulic opening of the crossing.

The DOT is proposing a complete road closure for a period of no more than 14 consecutive days. The contractor will be given incentives by the state if the project is completed ahead of schedule and will incur fines and penalties if the project extends beyond the allowable 14 days.

The DOT presented an alternate option of leaving the road open with alternating one-lane traffic.

According to Patrick Shea, a DOT design engineer, that option would take “at least” one full construction season rather than two weeks. The project would also “interfere with school buses” and snowplows.

“We’d have one-way traffic at certain points because of the narrow area we’d be working in,” said Shea. “For us, this is a less feasible option. It would be a lot of impact to the traveling public.”

A complete road closure would affect an estimated 12,300 vehicles that cross the bridge daily, including an estimated 490 trucks.

Two detours would be set up if the road were closed for a two-week period; one would be for cars while the other would be for trucks.

The detour for cars would be approximately 1.30 miles long and would take cars down Broad Street, Cavalry Road and West Branch Road before finally coming out farther south on Route 57.

The detour for trucks would be over 11 miles and would take them down Route 53 through Wilton and Westport.

“The idea is to keep trucks off local roads,” said Shea. “This is preliminary, and we can’t say for sure if this would work out.

Reasoning

Theodore Nezames, a professional engineer for the DOT Division of Bridges, explained that the bridge needs to be replaced because of considerable deterioration of the pipes under it.

“We inspect our bridges every two years,” said Nezames. “The bridge is still safe, but we need to do something to help improve water flow.

Nezames said the bridge and the piping underneath do not meet current standards used in the state, even if they did in the past.

“I need to be able to convey flow underneath the bridge whether it’s flowing one day a year or 365 days a year,” he said. “So that’s what we’re doing, replacing the bridge.”

From the audience, Woody Bliss expressed concern about the DOT in general, based on recent projects such as the current construction project on Route 57, which is taking longer than expected to complete.

“People start to say, Does the DOT really know what it’s doing?” said Bliss. “Are you making promises that you can’t back up?”

Nezames said the DOT plans to use the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method, which involves removing the existing structure and replacing it with prefabricated bridge components and elements that are connected in the field.

“This is a complete bridge replacement,” said Nezames. “We dig up the old, faulty pipe, throw it away and drop in some precast box units. I think this is different than older examples.”

Nezames said the current construction job on Route 57 was held up because of unexpected utilities under the road, but the DOT is already planning meetings with the utility companies to ensure that there won’t be major setbacks at the upcoming construction location.

Citing the recent road construction projects in town, Margaret Wirtenberg reaffirmed Bliss’s statement and added that “Weston seems to have a sign on its back” when it comes to the DOT and its construction projects.

First Selectman Nina Daniel said she appreciates the transparency of the DOT in this specific situation, and added that this team has been more responsive than the team that is in charge of the current construction on Route 57.

“In the two years I’ve been in office, the DOT hasn’t come to explain why the problem has persisted on Route 57,” said Daniel. “This is the third time this group has come to Weston to explain what will be going on in the future. I appreciate that.”