While the bulk of the Weston High girls cross country team’s pack formed a relatively tight group, it could have used a bit more speed at the South-West Conference championships.

The Trojans had four runners finish within the 30s last Wednesday, Oct. 18. Combined with a frontrunner in the top 15, they took sixth overall in the 12-team field with 158 points at Bethel High.

Defending champ Pomperaug won its second straight title, this time with 34. Immaculate was runner-up again with 64 and Newtown took third with 76.

Weston had one runner in the top 25, earning all SWC second team recognition. Competing in her final league championship, senior Kathleen Murphy finished in 20 minutes, 46.73 seconds to take 14th overall, two spots away from first-team status.

The Trojans’ other scorers were a little farther back. Claire Samson was 33rd in 22:21.62. Right behind her was Eliza Kleban in 22:27.23.

Two other Weston runners were in the 30s, including Michelle Gutowski, who was 38th in 23:06.96. Less than three seconds later came Halley Melito in 23:09.95 to complete the scoring for the team.

Also breaking the 24-minute mark, Zoe Yung was 44th in 23:29.11. Jane Avery was 51st in 24:28.24.

The Trojans next run in the state Class M race on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at Wickham Park in Manchester.