The Weston High School Boosters Club recently purchased T-shirts for the school’s Unified Sports program and also supports the program with other operational costs. Unified Sports is a registered program of Special Olympics that combines approximately equal numbers of athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on sports teams for training and competition.  All public and parochial schools in Connecticut are invited to participate, and events are organized for various sports throughout the school year.  The program fosters positive social interaction between students with intellectual disabilities and those without and promotes inclusive school communities which value tolerance, patience and sensitivity.

