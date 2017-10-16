DOT to discuss Weston Road closure this Tuesday

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) will host a public information meeting regarding an upcoming bridge project that will impact traffic on Route 57, also known as Weston Road.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Weston Town Hall meeting room and will be held in conjunction with the Board of Selectmen.

The project is anticipated to begin in 2020 and will involve the replacement of a bridge located 100 feet south of the intersection of Broad Street and Good Hill Road. The cost of the bridge replacement is approximately $1.3 million, which will be covered with about 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

The DOT is proposing a “complete road closure” with a road detour for “no more than 14 consecutive days.”

According to the DOT, the contractor would be given “incentives” for the project to be completed in fewer than 14 days while it would also incur “fines and penalties” if the project extended beyond the 14-day limit.

The purpose of the project, according to the DOT, is to replace a corrugated metal pipe with a new structure. Additionally, a proposed culvert will “improve the hydraulic opening of the crossing.”

The meeting is not related to the current construction on Route 57 near Timber Mill Lane.

The public information meeting is being held to provide “full opportunity for public participation and to allow open discussion of any views and comments the community may have concerning the proposed project,” according to the DOT.