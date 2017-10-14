Board of Education candidate debate

Candidates for Weston’s Board of Education, including Republican incumbent Elise Major, Democrat incumbents Gina Albert and Sara Spaulding and Democrat newcomers Tony Pesco and Samantha Nestor participated in the League of Women Voter’s debate on Saturday, Oct. 7.
They answered questions about essential education priorities, facilities planning, enrollment rates and tolerance
The first question to the candidates was about their “top three” priorities for Weston schools.
Nestor answered first, emphasizing the importance of the “healthy learning environment” initiative.
“It’s essential for us to raise capable, resilient and superior global citizens that will understand and regulate their emotions” said Nestor. “I think we should always focus on academic excellence but at the same time it’s essential to foster social and emotional learning for our children.”
Spaulding said her top three priorities are “the emotional intelligence component, the looming fiscal concerns and individualized learning for students.”
“Fiscally we have a lot of constraints on us, we need to see how we can keep the budget down without impacting the students in the classroom,” she said. “For individualized learning we need to find more pathways for students to find their own ways to learn.”
Albert said that Spaulding and Nestor described some of her biggest priorities, but wanted to take facilities into account.
“We’re awaiting the results of a study where we can truly see what extra space we have and what we can do with that space,” Albert said. “That’s a huge component and we could be creative with the town to provide extra services to all of our citizens and not just the students.”
Providing digital learning tools and looking at alternative ways of gauging progress were among the priorities that Pesco outlined.
“In a fiscally responsible way we need to continue to focus on those priorities,” said Pesco. “We need to focus on emotional and social wellbeing as well as facilities and the campus.”
Major answered the question last and said the “protection of our classrooms” was her biggest priority.
“Classrooms are where the learning takes place and everything emanates out from there,” Major said.
Major said that both the enhancement of “robust offerings” in the curriculum and the maintenance of facilities were also among her top priorities.
Facilities
After question asking the Board of Education whether or not they are planning for future facility needs, Albert assured the crowd that facilities are a “significant responsibility.”
She said that they are awaiting the results of a report that analyzes square footage and maintenance issues at the schools.
“We’re being very proactive in determining our facility needs and determining what flexibility we have going forward,” she said.
Major, the facilities chair, echoed Albert’s sentiments and said the board will be able to use the new report to its benefit.
“It will be monumentally useful given the fiscal pressures that we face,” said Major. “We will use it as a tool to be careful in our planning and our expenditures going forward.
Spaulding listed ways that the Board of Education has thought about facilities during her time on the board.
“We spent several years looking at whether we could move grades around to different buildings, we’ve spent time shifting space to the senior center as we did not need it as a good neighbor with our seniors,” said Spaulding. “We do enrollment studies every year that may or may not be fruitful.”
Despite not currently being on the board, Pesco said he thinks the new facility plans seems like a good first step in efficiency.
“We’re not outsized versus the district in terms of how much it costs us per square foot to maintain facilities,” said Pesco. “Can we repurpose facilities? I think there’s a host of issues around that. We need to overlay the issue of safety.”
Enrollment
When asked about birth rate and enrollment projections and whether those numbers should lead to cuts in staffing, Major said that the school board is mindful of projections but doesn’t think they should have kneejerk reactions.
“We follow enrollment very closely,” said Major. “It’s a concern that we need to track and be mindful of the ebbs and flows of the population and student enrollment. We’ve seen contractions before and we’ve seen expansions. I’d never want to be in a position where we pull back in a way that isn’t beneficial to our students.”
Nestor said enrollment and population projections can change heavily and the town should “take a deep breath” before making big decisions.
“I’m open to looking at options but not sacrificing the education of our students,” Nestor said. “These decisions should be based on sound data and not fear or rumors.”
Spaulding said that Weston’s enrollment isn’t tagged as strongly to birth rates as it is in-migration.
“Our current fifth grade started at 115 students and now they’re at 180,” she said. “Every single year we don’t finalize staffing numbers until August. We do that so we aren’t overburdening our taxpayers. We have a set number of kids that can be the bottom and top number in a class and we make sure we don’t go outside of those windows with the staff that we have on hand.”
Planning, according to Pesco, is the most important thing the Board of Education can do regarding enrollment possibilities.
“As a board we need to make sure that we have a longer term plan in place that we may not even have to execute on,” he said. “At least it’s there and the community is comfortable that we have a plan in place.”
Tolerance
During the debate, the candidates fielded a question that asked what the role of Weston schools in teaching tolerance and critical thinking.
“This is my question. This is part of the reason I am running for office,” said Nestor. “I want to make sure that civic discourse is what it’s meant to be in our democracy. I think the culture of hate, intolerance and fake news is not just specific to Weston, but Weston can be different.”
Nestor said she is hopeful because the administration has the “whole child initiative” as a core philosophy.
“We educate the social and emotional development of our children,” said Nestor. “I know that academic excellence is imperative but so is creating capable, resilient, empathetic, safe, kind and responsible children.”
Major said that the school system couldn’t be in a better place to address these issues.
“We have Dr. McKersie as our leader on this front, this is front and center on his mind every day. He talks about it constantly,” Major said.”We teach our students to be critical thinkers and to discern what information is out there, the good and the bad. We equip them moving forward to navigate this difficult terrain.”
Albert said that the school system has a robust attitude in educating children and that includes working on emotional and social intelligence.
“We have huge online implications with students as young as third grade learning how to identify proper resources,” said Albert. “We have the SRO (School Resource Officer) working with older students on sexual issues online and drugs and alcohol and various other issues that permeate their lives.”