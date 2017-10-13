Despite taking the lead twice, the Weston High boys soccer team lost 3-2 to host Notre Dame of Fairfield on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Weston went up 1-0 with 29:03 left in the first half on a goal by Cade Lahn assisted by Bruno Navaresse. The Lancers answered late in the half when Carlos Alafaro scored.

Matt Scott put the Trojans back in the lead with 27:30 left in the second half with Jack Weiss assisting but that would be all for Weston. The Lancers scored two more, including another by Alfaro to take the lead and hold it.

Notre Dame had an 11-10 advantage in shots. Matt Egan made eight saves in goal for Weston, now 4-6-1 overall.