St. Francis in Weston welcomes new priest to parish

St. Francis of Assisi welcomes a new pastor, Father Jeffrey Couture, to Weston.

Father Jeff, as he prefers to be addressed, officially began on Sept. 30 and recently moved into the rectory on Oct. 6.

He comes to St. Francis with a wealth of pastoral experience. He has served as a parochial vicar at both St. Edward the Confessor in New Fairfield and St. Mary’s in Bethel, as Episcopal chaplain of Immaculate High School in Danbury, and as chaplain of the Newman Center at Western Connecticut State University. He also has 25 years’ experience as a youth minister. Since Aug. 15, he has served as parochial administrator of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Danbury.

Father Jeff is a triplet and was raised in Fairfield with his siblings. As a child, he dreamed of becoming a firefighter but went on to graduate from Sacred Heart University with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and comparative religions. He received his master’s in divinity at Mt. St. Mary’s in Maryland and was ordained into the priesthood at the age of 39.

Father Jeff began managing a restaurant at the age of 21. He has experience as a sous chef and has management experience honed by careers at Marriott and Starbucks, having opened the Starbucks in Cos Cob. His likes include music (classical, contemporary Christian, rock and roll, and heavy metal), wine, and cigars. He is a diehard Yankee and Giants fan. His hobbies are boating and golf (which he loves and is trying to improve).

This past weekend were his first weekend Masses at St. Francis, and Father Jeff emphasized to the parishioners, “I’m not just your priest, but I am also a parishioner of St. Francis.” He has expressed a priority to encourage the youth to be involved in all aspects of the St. Francis ministries.