A complaint filed by Weston Board of Finance candidate Robert Machson has been closed.
In the complaint filed on Sept. 18 with Weston police, Machson, a Republican, claimed he was harassed by Democratic candidates Brian Gordon, Chris Spaulding, and Susan Moch while he was handing out political campaign flyers before the start of the dog park public hearing at Weston High School on Sept. 9.
Machson said the three yelled loudly at him to stop handing out the flyers, saying what he was doing was “illegal,” and that he should get out immediately. He claimed Gordon moved towards him forcing him to exit the building, although the two did not touch.
In the incident report, police found Machson was not violating any policies by handing out campaign literature.
The complaint was deemed closed following a decision by the State’s Attorney’s Office not to review the case, according to police.