Weston residents can dispose hazardous waste at Wilton site

The Wilton Conservation Commission will sponsor a HazWaste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 to 1, in the Miller-Driscoll School parking lot, 217 Wolfpit Road, Wilton.

This event enables residents, including those from Weston, to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste by bringing it to the collection where a certified hazardous waste contractor will provide appropriate and responsible disposal.

Nearly all households contain some household hazardous waste, which is generally defined as items that are corrosive (such as acids and alkalis), flammable, reactive or toxic (poisonous).

Common products include paint thinners, pool chemicals, pesticides, mercury thermometers, and gasoline. They must be disposed of responsibly and safely so they do not lead to personal injury and do not enter the food chain or contaminate drinking water supplies.

Common household products that should not end up in our household trash and will be accepted at the event include aerosol cans (not empty), antifreeze, arts/craft supplies, asphalt/roof sealer, bathroom cleaners, brake fluid, chemical fertilizers, chemistry kits, furniture/car polish, gasoline, hair dyes and sprays, herbicides,metal polish, moth balls, nail polish/remover, oven cleaners, paint strippers/thinners, degreasers, disinfectants, drain cleaners, flea powders/sprays, fungicides, photo chemicals, pool chemicals, rodent poison, solvents, tile/toilet cleaners, transmission fluid, varnish/shellac, insecticides/pesticides, kerosene, and floor care products.

Paint and electronics will not be accepted.

The collection is open to all Wilton residents, as well as residents of Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, Stamford, Weston and Westport. Proof of residency (a driver’s license) is required.

Information: 203-563-0180.