Lots of events in October at Weston library

There are a number of events and programs for children and adults at the Weston Public Library in October.
Oct. 12
10 a.m., Tiny Tales, ages 1-3
11 a.m., ABC Storytime, ages 3-5
11 a.m. to noon, Tech Tips: OverDrive’s New App
3:45 p.m., Lego Club (children’s)
Oct. 15-21
All day, Kindness Rocks Stock the Food Pantry — Food for Fees Week
Oct. 16
3:30 to 5 p.m., Melty Mondays (children’s)
Oct. 17
10 a.m., Baby Lapsit, age 1 and under
4 to 6 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons Club
4 to 5 p.m., Book Talk and Craft: We’re All Wonders (children’s)
Oct. 18
10 a.m. to noon, Knit In: Craft for a Cause
10:30 a.m., Wiggleworms, age 2 and under
3 to 5 p.m., Teens Love Art and Rock Painting
4 p.m,, Kindness Rocks Scavenger Hunt (children’s)
Oct. 19
10 a.m., Tiny Tales, ages 1-3
11 a.m., ABC Storytime, ages 3-5
3:45 p.m., Pokemon Club, age 8 and over
7 to 9 p.m., Rocks and Rosé
Oct. 20
10 a.m., Halloween Buddies Craft (children’s)
11 a.m., Halloween Masks (children’s)
Oct. 23
11 a.m., Candy Corn Crafts (children’s)
3:30 to 5 p.m., Melty Mondays (children’s)
Oct. 24
10 a.m., Baby Lapsit, age 1 and under
4 to 5 p.m., Book Talk: Wonder (teens)
Oct. 25
10:30 a.m., Wiggleworms, age 2 and under
11:30 a.m., Ghost Craft (children’s)
Noon to 1 p.m., Cookbook Club: The Kind Diet
Oct. 26
10 a.m., Tiny Tales, ages 1-3
11 a.m., ABC Storytime, ages 3-5
11 a.m. to noon, Tech Tips: Digitizing Photographs
3:45 p.m., Teen Advisory Board