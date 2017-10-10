Lots of events in October at Weston library

There are a number of events and programs for children and adults at the Weston Public Library in October.

Oct. 12

10 a.m., Tiny Tales, ages 1-3

11 a.m., ABC Storytime, ages 3-5

11 a.m. to noon, Tech Tips: OverDrive’s New App

3:45 p.m., Lego Club (children’s)

Oct. 15-21

All day, Kindness Rocks Stock the Food Pantry — Food for Fees Week

Oct. 16

3:30 to 5 p.m., Melty Mondays (children’s)

Oct. 17

10 a.m., Baby Lapsit, age 1 and under

4 to 6 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons Club

4 to 5 p.m., Book Talk and Craft: We’re All Wonders (children’s)

Oct. 18

10 a.m. to noon, Knit In: Craft for a Cause

10:30 a.m., Wiggleworms, age 2 and under

3 to 5 p.m., Teens Love Art and Rock Painting

4 p.m,, Kindness Rocks Scavenger Hunt (children’s)

Oct. 19

10 a.m., Tiny Tales, ages 1-3

11 a.m., ABC Storytime, ages 3-5

3:45 p.m., Pokemon Club, age 8 and over

7 to 9 p.m., Rocks and Rosé

Oct. 20

10 a.m., Halloween Buddies Craft (children’s)

11 a.m., Halloween Masks (children’s)

Oct. 23

11 a.m., Candy Corn Crafts (children’s)

3:30 to 5 p.m., Melty Mondays (children’s)

Oct. 24

10 a.m., Baby Lapsit, age 1 and under

4 to 5 p.m., Book Talk: Wonder (teens)

Oct. 25

10:30 a.m., Wiggleworms, age 2 and under

11:30 a.m., Ghost Craft (children’s)

Noon to 1 p.m., Cookbook Club: The Kind Diet

Oct. 26

10 a.m., Tiny Tales, ages 1-3

11 a.m., ABC Storytime, ages 3-5

11 a.m. to noon, Tech Tips: Digitizing Photographs

3:45 p.m., Teen Advisory Board