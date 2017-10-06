Weston splits pair in volleyball

The Weston High girls volleyball team split two games over two days, sweeping Bethel Wednesday, Oct. 4, before falling in four games to Pomperaug Thursday, Oct. 5.

Weston 3, Bethel 0

The Trojans beat Bethel 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 on Wednesday. Taryn Seigel had 12 points, five kills and seven digs while Eliza Maestri scored 11 points and added five digs and five kills. Grace Donnelly had 22 assists, and added five points and three digs.

Pomperaug 3, Weston 1

Pomperaug won the final game after Weston rallied to take the third game, 25-22. The Panthers won the first game 25-23, the second 25-13 and clinched the match by winning the fourth game 25-14.

Jordan Baisley had nine points, two aces and one dig for Weston. Seigel had eight kills, six digs and five points.

Donnelly had 17 assists, four aces and 12 digs.

The Trojans, now 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the SWC, travel to Stamford High for a non-league game Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m., then visit Joel Barlow High Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 p.m.