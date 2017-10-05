On the ballot in Weston

On Nov. 7, Weston voters will face a full slate of candidates featuring Republicans, Democrats and petitioning candidates for town boards and commissions.

The following is a breakdown of the ballot and candidates running for the positions.

The Democratic Party is listed first on the election ballot based on the party of the candidate for governor that polled the highest number of votes in the preceding election.

First Selectman: Vote for one. Chris Spaulding (D), Nina Daniel (R).

Daniel is the incumbent first selectman. Spaulding is a selectman. The highest vote getter in this race will be elected first selectman of the three-member Board of Selectmen.

Selectman: Vote for one. Brian Gordon (D), Stephan Grozinger (R).

The highest vote getter in this race will be elected as a selectman.

The third selectman is the highest vote getter of the losing first selectman and selectman candidates.

In several races, more than one candidate will be elected. While the voter instructions, for example, for the Board of Finance say, “Vote for any four,” voters may vote for up to four candidates but are not required to vote for four.

Board of Finance: Vote for any four. Steve Ezzes (D), Bob Ferguson (R), Bob Machson (R), Jerry Sargent (R), Rone Baldwin (R), Peter McGinnis (petitioning candidate), Effie Thieme (petitioning candidate).

Board of Education: Vote for any three. Tony Pesco (D), Samantha Nestor (D), Sara Spaulding (D), Elise Major (R).

Board of Education: To fill vacancy for two years. Gina Albert (D).

Board of Assessment Appeals: Vote for one. Denise Maxcy (D), Leslie Riback (R).

Planning and Zoning Commission: Vote for any three. Harry Falber (D), Sally Korsh (D), Tom Failla (R), Britta A. Lerner (R).

Zoning Board of Appeals: Vote for any two. W. MacLeod Smith (D), Bob Machson (R).

Zoning Board of Appeals: To fill vacancy for two years. Don Scarborough (D).

Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate: Vote for any two. Jim Low (D), John Moran (R).

Police Commission: Vote for any four. Dawn Egan (D), Susan Moch (D), Woody Bliss (R), Peter J. Ottomano (R).

Weston Town Clerk Donna Anastasia requests that voters who are submitting absentee ballots by mail do so as soon as possible, especially voters who are out of state. Absentee ballots need to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. Ballots received after that time will not be counted.