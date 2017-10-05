The Weston Forum

Boys cross country: Trojans sweep meet

By Weston Forum on October 5, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Weston High’s Tim Lautenbach, right, and New Fairfield’s Anthony Gulino make their way over the course during a boys cross country meet on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Weston swept the meet with wins over New Fairfield (24-35), Stratford (15-50) and Kolbe Cathedral (15-50). — Rocco Paul Valluzzo photo

The Weston High boys cross country team swept three South-West Conference rivals on its home course on Tuesday, Sept. 26. In its final home meet of the season, Weston beat New Fairfield 24-35, Stratford 15-50 and Kolbe Cathedral 15-50. Weston is now 5-2.

New Fairfield’s Anthony Gulino won the 5K meet with a time of 16:39, followed closely by Weston senior Tim Lautenbach (second, 16:52). Also scoring for Weston was senior captain Alex Leo (fourth, 17:31), freshman Ryan Rupprecht (fifth, 17:45), senior captain Matt Sydney (sixth, 18:23) and sophomore Kevin Crowley (seventh, 18:31).  Weston also got strong performances from senior Avery Lum, junior Matt Lagana and junior Neil Kaeslin.  

“The boys ran well together, finishing second and fourth through seventh,” said coach Casey Gawlak, “good times considering the heat.”

As part of Senior Day, Weston honored team members Ian Borowik, Reid Brostoff, Hunter Burkard, Steven Dampf, Pasqual Hawkins, James Joyce, Andrew King, Lautenbach, Leo, Avery Lum, Tyler Melito, Jayson Pinals, Kevin Stankiewicz, Sydney and Zach Yung.

Weston runs in the Wickham Park Invitational on Saturday and visits Newtown to take on Bunnell and New Milford on Tuesday in the final meet of the regular season.

Related posts:

  1. Boys cross country: Weston wins division
  2. Girls cross country: Last home meet is a sweep
  3. Girls cross country: Weston sweeps finale
  4. Boys track: Weston sweeps meet

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls cross country: Last home meet is a sweep Next Post Untimely death still under investigation
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress