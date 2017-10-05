The Weston High boys cross country team swept three South-West Conference rivals on its home course on Tuesday, Sept. 26. In its final home meet of the season, Weston beat New Fairfield 24-35, Stratford 15-50 and Kolbe Cathedral 15-50. Weston is now 5-2.

New Fairfield’s Anthony Gulino won the 5K meet with a time of 16:39, followed closely by Weston senior Tim Lautenbach (second, 16:52). Also scoring for Weston was senior captain Alex Leo (fourth, 17:31), freshman Ryan Rupprecht (fifth, 17:45), senior captain Matt Sydney (sixth, 18:23) and sophomore Kevin Crowley (seventh, 18:31). Weston also got strong performances from senior Avery Lum, junior Matt Lagana and junior Neil Kaeslin.

“The boys ran well together, finishing second and fourth through seventh,” said coach Casey Gawlak, “good times considering the heat.”

As part of Senior Day, Weston honored team members Ian Borowik, Reid Brostoff, Hunter Burkard, Steven Dampf, Pasqual Hawkins, James Joyce, Andrew King, Lautenbach, Leo, Avery Lum, Tyler Melito, Jayson Pinals, Kevin Stankiewicz, Sydney and Zach Yung.

Weston runs in the Wickham Park Invitational on Saturday and visits Newtown to take on Bunnell and New Milford on Tuesday in the final meet of the regular season.