As the South-West Conference standings begin to sort out, the Weston High girls soccer team finds itself going through the hardest part of its schedule.

Currently in third place in the Patriot Division, the Trojans visited division-leading Immaculate last Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Trojans fell behind in a late dose of summer heat before succumbing 2-1.

After tentative play by both teams, Immaculate struck first. The Mustangs got a free kick into the box that took a bounce before it was headed into the goal.

Immaculate kept the energy up and Weston goalie Bridget Angus had to make an overhead save just minutes later on a shot with pace from close range.

With five minutes left in the half Immaculate put a long ball forward and Angus was beaten to it to make the score 0-2.

In the last minute before the break, Katie Orefice crossed for a Nicki Dalrymple volley to make it 1-2.

In the second half Weston improved its attack but could never quite knot the score, although Dalrymple came very close after another pass from Orefice.

The weather turned from warm to brisk when the Trojans hosted undefeated Newtown in a night game two days later. Twice the Colonial Division-leading Nighthawks took the lead only to have the Trojans answer each time to force a 2-2 tie.

The two teams tested each other in the opening until a well-placed Newtown corner resulted in an own goal with 27:42 left in the first half.

Weston rallied and Dalrymple struck a thunderous shot that hit the post and then followed 30 seconds later, this shot bending perfectly into the goal with 20:38 left.

Near the midway point Sadie Rudolph had a free kick that sailed over the crossbar, and she soon after had a good shot that mandated a good save.

The half ended even in score and with both teams looking likely to add to their tally.

Fourteen minutes after the break Newtown put up a moon ball that may have taken a deflection before looping into the goal.

Eleven minutes from time, a free kick from 35 yards out by senior captain Grace Toner tied the match. The Trojans nearly took the lead with four minutes to go when a corner kick was headed off the post.

Weston had a 14-13 advantage in shots. Angus made five saves.

Weston hosts Kolbe Cathedral today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. and visits Joel Barlow on Tuesday at 4.