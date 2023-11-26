800 guests at the closing ceremony of the Battenberg Musical Train

Homepage local Frankenberg Battenberg (Eder)

He presses Divides

United in Harmony: This is the title of the piece played by the guest club from the Lower Rhine with the Battenberg Music Train. The guest band, also dressed in naval uniform, was reminiscent of the early days of the Battenberg club with their performance. © Peter Beanhaus

The band’s end-of-year concert on Saturday evening in the full sports hall in front of more than 800 listeners witnessed loud applause.

Battenberg – For the first time, Niklas Ludwig conducted the orchestra with around 70 musicians. The conductor also took over supervision.

“With a breath of fresh air” was the slogan of the entertaining and diverse musical program. There was the premiere of “The Mountbatten March”. The maritime marching band from Schaehuysen on the Lower Rhine was a guest. Band leader Frank Bienhaus expressed his pleasure at the large number of visitors to the hall. The chairs still need to be modified.

The Youth Orchestra opened the concert under the direction of Melina Meiser. The young musicians of the band were able to prove with three tracks that the club is doing a good job for young talents. The audience applauded the very challenging musical performances given by the young children. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bienhaus is also proud of the youth work carried out by the musical group. The certificates were presented to Maren Vetter, Svea Krafthofer and Claire Freitag, who recently successfully completed the Music Train entrance exam. There were eight new starters this year.

Saxophone Record: The saxophone players made beautiful music. In the center of the picture is Melina Maizer, who is also active in music as a coach and conductor of the youth orchestra. © Bienhaus, Peter

The special guest at the ceremony was Graham Ellis, a citizen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain. He came to Germany with the Army of the Rhine and remained in Germany as a music teacher after his military service. When he was looking for Mountbatten’s marching music, he found it at HM Royal Marines in London. Finally, Graham Ellis received the original sheet music, which he donated to the band. This was followed by the premiere of the Battenberg March by Music Train.

The concert’s musical program varied between marches, films and pop music on the theme “With a Breath of Fresh Air.” “With Full Sails” and “Graf Zeppelin March” listeners were transported to sea and flight. There was also applause for popular pieces such as “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Tanz der Vampire,” and Udo Lindenberg’s medleys. The catchy tune “This is Berlin Air” followed as an encore.

Trombone Sound: The trombone players were strong at the year-end concert. Brass music became very important in the music train with many wind instruments. © Bienhaus, Peter

The Blau-Weiß Schaephuysen 1954 Marine Marching Band with Staff Chief Jürgen Buchwald provided a special variety. Musicians entered the hall and played a varied marine piece. The composition “United in Harmony” was played with the band.

In his welcome, Musikzug Bienhaus Chairman noted that the first year-end concert was held 30 years ago. He welcomed Mayor Christian Klein (Battenburg), Tamara Diehl (Allendorf/Eder), CDU member of the state parliament Claudia Ravnsborg, former mayors Lutz Klein and Heinfried Horsl, Jürgen Klingelhofer from the Hesse State Music Association, as well as Major Bartek, Sgt. . Major Richter, Sergeant Major Mattack and Corporal Heinz from Burgwald Barracks. Written by Peter Beanhaus