2. Bundesliga: Schalke 04 dive against HSV

July 24, 2021
Eileen Curry

    HSV turns a 0:1 deficit into a victory.

    Schalke is introduced to injured Dani Latza.

    Allegorical image: Marius Poulter after the Schalke defeat.

    Fans also had a different idea of ​​the reboot.

Moritz Heyer (86.) and Bakery Jatta (90) gave HSV a perfect start to their fourth season in the second division. Ironically, Schalke’s new player Simon Tyrode (7th) scored an early lead against his former team, Hamburg’s Robert Glatzel, equalizing in the 53rd minute in front of 19,770 spectators.

In addition, Schalke goalkeeper Michael Langer held a penalty kick from Glatzel (28). For the first time since March 2020, more than 300 spectators have been admitted once again to the Veltins-Arena.

Publication date: 07/23/2021 at 10:36 pm

Last update: 23.07.2021, 10:40 pm

