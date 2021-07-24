2. Bundesliga: Schalke 04 dive against HSV

1/5 HSV turns a 0:1 deficit into a victory.

Moritz Heyer (86.) and Bakery Jatta (90) gave HSV a perfect start to their fourth season in the second division. Ironically, Schalke’s new player Simon Tyrode (7th) scored an early lead against his former team, Hamburg’s Robert Glatzel, equalizing in the 53rd minute in front of 19,770 spectators.

In addition, Schalke goalkeeper Michael Langer held a penalty kick from Glatzel (28). For the first time since March 2020, more than 300 spectators have been admitted once again to the Veltins-Arena.

After a minute’s silence for the flood disaster victims, Schalke immediately took over. Tyrodi lifts the ball after a superb pass from fellow striker Marius Poulter over Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandez into the goal.

As a result, the hosts pulled back on the defensive and left HSV more room in building the game without allowing much chances. Schalke, which has eight new players in its starting lineup, is limited to counter-attacks like Poulter in the 36th minute. The only inconvenience to formerly stable coach Demetrius Grammuzis’ side: new captain Dani Latza must be replaced after half an hour due to injury.

The only significant chance in a first-round herpes simplex match is striker Glatzel. But Schalke’s substitute goalkeeper Langer saved the penalty. Previously, defender Florian Flick brought down David Kinsombie.