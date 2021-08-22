World

11 out of 35 Swiss managed to leave Afghanistan

August 22, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    Thousands of people want to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power.

  • 2/5

    The situation at the airport is still chaotic.

  • 4/5

    Both the US and German armed forces are constantly taking people out.

  • 5/5

    The first Swiss have already managed to leave the country.

Evacuation underway: 11 of the 35 Swiss nationals have left Afghanistan so far. This was announced, Friday evening, by the crisis director of the external department, Hans-Peter Lenz (63). One person has now arrived in Switzerland. In addition, eight of the 40 Afghans with permanent residence permits in Switzerland would have left – almost all of them via Kabul airport.

The situation is even bleaker for the local staff who worked for the Swiss Cooperation office in Kabul and their families. Unfortunately, none of the 233 people were able to leave Kabul, said Hans-Peter Lenz. Only one local person has arrived at Kabul airport so far.

READ  Mama Mia! Italy is grappling with a pizza machine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *