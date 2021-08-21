World

The crew of the evacuation flight in Afghanistan: 823 people on board

August 21, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Exactly 823 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on this plane.

    The crew in charge now spoke for the first time.

    Dramatic scenes are still taking place at Kabul airport.

    The children are handed over to the soldiers to bring them to safety.

The image of the detainee full of people spread around the world: according to the crew, the astonishing evacuation from Kabul by an American transport plane brought not about 640 people to safety, as originally stated, but more than 800.

“We were there to bring hope and freedom,” team leader Lieutenant Colonel Eric Cote said Friday on CNN. Right now, it wasn’t about regulations, but about bringing women and children to safety and saving lives.

