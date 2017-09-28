Meet Weston’s new police chief Edwin Henion

Edwin Henion knew from a very young age that he wanted a career in law enforcement, despite not having any law enforcement officials in his family.

“My dad was an accountant and my mom was a stay-at-home mom,” said Henion. “But being in law enforcement was what I always wanted to do.”

On Monday, Sept. 18, after serving 28 years with the Connecticut state police, Henion was sworn in as Weston’s newest police chief.

He replaces longtime chief John Troxell who retired in February after serving nine years as the head of the Weston Police Department. Sgt. Matt Brodacki served as interim chief until Henion was sworn in.

Danbury born-and-raised, Henion was born in 1958 and lived in the city until after he graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a criminal justice degree in 1980.

After an additional year working locally, Henion packed his bags, got in his car and drove across country to Fullerton, Calif., to attend law school at Western State University.

“I’d never been to California and I decided that a change of venue would be good for a young fellow like myself,” said Henion.

Fullerton, about 30 miles outside of Los Angeles, proved to be a good temporary change of scenery for Henion, but upon graduation he moved back to Connecticut.

“I went to law school with my eye on law enforcement,” Henion said. “I’ve never practiced law and I’ve never taken the bar. I went to both college and law school for a good background on my future career in law enforcement.”

After coming back to his home state, Henion took a job in the pharmaceutical industry. He got married to his wife Susan quickly after finishing law school and subsequently had two children, Stacey and Jason.

State Police

In 1989, Henion did what he always wanted to do and took the state police exam. After being hired he was stationed at Troop G which was located in Westport at the time. He was with Troop G for approximately three years.

Henion said his time in Troop G was beneficial in learning the ins and outs of being a state trooper.

“It was a lot of interstate work, a lot of work on the Merritt Parkway,” he said. “It was investigating accidents, doing criminal investigation on town property and going to courts. Generally it was a lot of patrolling.”

From there, Henion worked as security for then-Gov. Lowell Weicker. His duties in that position were personal protection of the governor and his family.

“I did security of the governor’s office and his residence,” he said. “Getting him from appointment to appointment and making sure he stayed safe.”

From there, he was transferred to Troop A in Southbury and then moved to the position of resident state trooper in Redding.

Henion was the resident state trooper in Redding for two years, before the town established an independent police department.

According to Henion, his position in Redding was a managerial role, much like his new position as Weston’s chief of police.

“I did oversight of a lot of police functions,” said Henion. “I helped with the budget, made sure police officers had requisite training and equipment. It’s a lot of the same things that I’ll be doing in Weston.”

Move to Weston

Henion left the state police as a lieutenant colonel, the second highest rank in the department. Throughout his tenure in the state police system, Henion advanced through “all the ranks” and found himself missing the day-to-day aspects of policing.

“I was a sergeant, a master sergeant, I was a lieutenant, I was a captain, I was a major and finally appointed to lieutenant colonel,” he said. “When you reach those executive positions in any organization you become removed from the day-to-day aspects of the job.”

Henion said he was “thrilled” to have the opportunity to return to local law enforcement.

“I can’t wait to meet with people in town, to work with the officers directly,” he said. “I want to bring the things I’ve learned in all of those supervisory roles to town.”

Henion said the Weston job brings together his love for community policing and his experience in managerial roles.

“I get to work on the budget and work with the police commission to work on improving the department,” he said. “At the same time, the department is small enough to know everybody and get to know everybody. There were 900 people in the state police, I don’t know everyone’s names and what they do, but here I will.”

Henion said he has held “every police supervisory rank in the state police” and he hopes to bring experience with budgets, contract negotiations, and day-to-day supervision to the chief’s position.

“This police department has a very good reputation in the law enforcement community. Weston attracts quality officers and does quality work,” Henion said. “I want to make things even better. I’ll ensure that officers get requisite training and equipment and help the community in any way we can.”

Police Commission

Weston’s Police Commission Chairman Bill Brady said Henion was the unanimous selection of the police commission during their interview process.

“When you’re looking at the résumé that’s one thing, but when you have the applicant in front of your face that’s a whole different thing,” said Brady. “He impressed everyone during the interview process. He came into the interview and made it a point to know an awful lot about the town of Weston.”

Brady said Henion had clearly done research about the department and the town which impressed the commission, but he also had a “deep knowledge” of how to police.

“He had an extensive overall knowledge of police practices and the types of things that police departments are confronted with on a community level and a state level,” said Brady. “We’re being inundated with things that need to be done administratively and he is able to help.”

In addition to his experience, Brady said the commission was impressed with Henion’s law degree and other formal education.

Among Henion’s first priorities is to take the time to “review the town’s procedures and policies.” He said he will continue to move forward with things that are going well while working to better the things that “need to be improved.”

“I’ll to go to the police commission and make suggestions on how to move forward in a professional manner if we have to tweak policies,” he said. “I fully plan on adjusting the law enforcement plan to Weston’s needs, not every town has the same needs. I need to get to know the community and get to know all of the needs of the community so we can keep Weston a great place to live.”

He said he is excited to talk to the town’s people to identify problems and hear their concerns.

“I can’t address problems until I fully understand them,” he said. “I’ve done some research and I constantly see that Weston is one of the safest places to live in the country. I strive to keep the law enforcement the best it can be.”

Police chiefs in surrounding towns have already reached out to Henion to offer assistance to him in his transition.

“Weston doesn’t exist in a vacuum, we need to know what’s going on in the region and in the state,” he said. “Whatever happens in Wilton or Redding is relevant here, whether it’s juvenile issues or the opioid crisis or thefts, we have to work together to solve those.”

While Henion recognizes there is work to do to continuously improve, he said he is fortunate to come into a well-run department.

“From a morale point of view, the officers in town seem like they like coming into work,” he said. “My goal is to make sure that mentality stays the same so we can continue to protect the town of Weston.”