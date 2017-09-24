About Town: Surprise

Well, our State Legislature certainly provided us with some surprising moments late last week, as well as a lot of suspense. Imagine the highly polarized Connecticut political scene having not one but two bipartisan moments on the same day. Amazing!

The first such event involved approving a bill on a bipartisan basis. Two senators, one a Democrat and the other a Republican, explained the rationale in detail.

The litany of recent departures of flagship corporate offices was brought into focus. As well as the ripple effects on jobs providing supporting services to those lost. A familiar story.

But what particularly struck me was the specific issue. How to help Dominion, the company that runs Millstone Nuclear Power Plant, be more sustainable. Can that industry “keep the lights on” until such time as it may be necessary to cede the power supply field to other technologies?

That organization is a very large employer in eastern Connecticut. Nuclear power stations are “basic industry.” Providing power to 50% of the state creates many jobs.

I believe that as many as five senators recused themselves from the debate, and left the Senate Chamber while it was proceeding. Whether employees or attorneys for Dominion, they had a perceived conflict of interest.

The remaining senators went on to debate and vote. Some were in favor of this pro-business bill and some were not. It passed because legislators of both parties from that quadrant of Connecticut were united. While senators from cities that do not have power companies in their district voted no.

Perhaps all of this helped to put many senators in a good bipartisan mood, and set the stage for what followed.

Bipartisanship again

On the Senate’s agenda soon afterward was debate on the biennial budget, albeit a few months late. I think this debate may go down as an example of mismanaged expectations. I say that because I clearly remember the vote a few months ago in which the Legislature gave approval to a new agreement with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC), which represents its unionized employees.

Three Democrat senators were thought to be on the fence at that time. While I of course don’t know what may have been said behind closed doors, I recall at least one of them saying they had been promised that in the future the Majority would consider “structural changes.” I couldn’t help but think, though, that to some people “structural change” amounts to rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic.

So it was not entirely surprising when each of these three Democrats carefully explained why they would by voting for the Republican budget proposal last Friday.

Recriminations began shortly after the Senate finished work for the day. One Democratic leader expressed dismay that the Republicans had dropped a 1,000-page implementer bill on his desk as debate began. Although of course it has not been entirely unheard of for his own party to do essentially the same thing.

But bipartisan support in hand, the approved budget and its implementer proceeded on to the House, where a suspense-filled vote resulted in a similar outcome.

