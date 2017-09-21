Edwin Henion is sworn in as Weston’s new police chief

Edwin Henion was sworn in as Weston’s new police chief in a ceremony held on Monday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.

The room was overflowing with police officers from other towns, state police officers, judges, members of the public and elected officials, eager to welcome the new chief to Weston.

The ceremony began with a greeting from Police Commission Chairman Bill Brady followed by a few words on the importance of policing by First Selectman Nina Daniel.

After a prayer by the Rev. Bernard Wilson, a Weston Police Chaplain, Henion was officially sworn in by Daniel with his wife Susan by his side.

After Susan pinned his badge to his shirt, Henion addressed the crowd and thanked them for their support.

“The reputation of Weston police as a professional police agency is something that attracted me to apply,” said Henion. “I look forward to meeting everyone in town, and working with the Police Commission and the individual officers.”

He ended his speech paraphrasing Humphrey Bogart in the film Casablanca.

“This is the beginning of a beautiful relationship,” said Henion. “I hope that’s what we have here and I look forward to that here in Weston.”

Background

Henion replaced former chief John Troxell who retired in February.

A 26-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, Lt. Colonel Henion served most recently in the Office of Professional Standards and Support Services. He has experience running a department, and was previously the commanding officer of Troop B in North Canaan.

During his career with the state police, he was also commanding officer of the Labor Relations Unit. He also served in the Motor Vehicle Fraud Task Force and as Chief of Staff to the lieutenant colonel and commissioner.

Henion holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a juris doctor from Western Connecticut State University.

Henion was chosen as Weston’s next chief by the Police Commission from a field of candidates. “We interviewed the finalists for chief and in our deliberations we decided he was the best fit for the department and is the perfect kind of chief we need right now. He will work to continue on our policies and procedures to ensure we have the best police department possible,” said Commission Vice Chairman Beth Gralnick.

The Weston police chief position is ranked professionally as Grade 17, Step 4, based on the town’s employee compensation plan. The starting salary is $119,666.