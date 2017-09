The Weston High volleyball team lost 3-0 (16-25, 15-25, 13-25) to Brien McMahon on Tuesday, Sept.19.

Caroline Wertlieb led Weston at the net with seven kills. She also had four digs.

Lyndsay Baker had four service points with two kills and three digs. Taryn Seigel had three service points with four digs and two kills.

Taylor Morton led McMahon with 17 kills and five digs.

Weston is now 2-0 in the South-West Conference and 2-4 overall.