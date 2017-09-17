About Town: Strategic

“Strategic planning” is a phrase that is sometimes overused, but it is something Weston knows how to do. As opposed, for example, to the State of Connecticut. Or so it seems.

And the time is right for Weston to do some strategic planning, since we will soon get out from under the enormous rock we’ve been pushing uphill since Nov. 15, 2001. That was the date a town referendum gave the go-ahead to bonding for major schools and fields construction projects.

Almost $80 million was bonded for this work. We are nearing the time when that debt will be cleared from the books.

Perhaps we should draw up a play for running out the clock on this debt. That could be in the form of a Five-Year Plan, for example, or some other relatively short-range plan.

Step one being to specify the goals or principles underlying what should be done. Such as “maintain the quality of the school system.” And “maintain services for young and old.” Or “no new infrastructure, that would encourage high density development, while maintaining existing infrastructure in a way that would minimize future repair and replacement expenses.”

We know how much money we will have to work with. Thanks to the Governor and the Legislature we should assume zero funding from Hartford. “Hartford” in this case referring to the State Capitol, not to the major city that appears on the verge of going bankrupt.

And what of increased regionalism that seems likely to come about? Can it be more than a euphemism for “share the wealth?” In the past we have all benefited from voluntarily pursued cooperative ventures, such as the Westport-Weston Health District. Sometimes, though, “cooperation” can fall victim to governmental systems and circumstances. Especially if the primary goal is to resolve unrelated budget deficits.

Torture

I was surprised to find out at the recent budget forum our State Legislators held in Weston last week that both sides of the political aisle hope to reach agreement on a budget before the Governor’s “draconian” budget plan would go into effect Oct. 1.

Problems the State has paying for teacher retirement benefits aren’t the result of anything Connecticut’s towns and cities have or have not done over the years. Yet demands emanate from Hartford for towns and cities to pay to resolve this problem. All parties in discussions at the Capitol appear to desperately want to find a solution.

Towns all over the state are asking what they can do when their accrued savings are washed down the drain. Think about what could result. A cascade of foreclosures. No money to pay teachers, firemen, or police officers. Property values plummeting.

Towns were never supposed to be picking up this tab. If Weston had known in advance that this would happen, we would have planned for it. As we did for “other post employment benefits” for municipal workers.

Teacher contracts are forced upon towns by a State system of “winner take all” arbitration panels. How does this work? One member with a town perspective, one member from the union. And a third member from the union, disguised as neutral, to break a tie.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.