Girls soccer: New Milford 3, Weston 2

Despite dominating most of the possession in the first half, the Weston High girls soccer team lost 3-2 to host New Milford on Thursday, Sept. 14.

In the 17th minute freshman Eva Zielinski had a shot bounce of the post and then an offsides call took a Weston goal off the board. Al misplayed ball in the box allowed Sarah Marsan to tap in for New Milford against the run of play.

New Milford later scored off a misplayed ball, this time a corner that found Brittany Carracio.

Down 2-0 at the start for the second half, Weston struggled to match New Milford’s intensity and confidence. Goalie Bridget Angus was called two minutes in to make a one-on-one save and yet Weston drew itself back into the match when Grace Toner headed in a Sadie Rudolph chip after a short corner.

It looked like Weston might pull even, but Maggie McKay took a shot from some 30 yards out that found the upper right corner.

With only two minutes remaining Rudolph launched a hard to handle free kick that ended in an own goal, but Weston came no closer.

Now 3-1 on the season, the Trojans visit non-conference opponent Lauralton Hall at noon.