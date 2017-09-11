Push for Entrepreneurship is Nov. 5

The third annual Push for Entrepreneurship (PFE) will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. in the the John Barrone Campus Center at Fairfield University.

Each participant must commit to two hours to do as many pushups as possible during this time with unlimited breaks. There is no similar event like this in the country.

“PFE is promoting and celebrating entrepreneurship in enhancing our lives and becoming the engine of our economy, in particular, teaching entrepreneurship to kids from low income neighborhoods,” said Michael Carter, PFE’s founder and a Southport-based investment banker.”

All of the proceeds raised by this event will be donated to the Connecticut Invention Convention (CIC), a 34-year-old, 501c3 nonprofit organization, which is the nation’s largest continuously operating program for kindergarten through eighth grade student inventors and entrepreneurs.

Monies raised through the Push for Entrepreneurship fund-raiser will be used to start CIC’s “City Jump Start Program” in Bridgeport and Norwalk schools to give students an opportunity to participate in CIC’s programs.

Doing two hours of pushups and starting a business have a number of similarities, according to Carter. Commitment and attitude are everything. Preparation, practice and planning are key. Both involve giving up a part of your existing life to accomplish something you have never done.

“PFE is attracting people who want to improve the communities they live and work in with entrepreneurial solutions,” said Carter. “They not only believe in equal opportunity but want to actively help level the playing field. Pushers are energetic, passionate and committed to making a difference in this world. Pushers see their fitness and athleticism as core part of their identity and an extension of what they do for a living.”

Approximately 50% of the pushers are business owners or self-employed. Pushers are women and men who come in every age (youngest 15 and oldest 68), shape and size”

For more information on Push for Entrepreneurship and to register for the event, visit https://pushforentrepreneurship.com/.