CHET launches high school scholarship program

Connecticut high school freshmen and seniors are encouraged to apply for the 2017 CHET Advance Scholarship program. The program, sponsored by the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET) provides grants of up to $2,500 to 100 high school seniors and 100 high school freshmen.

High school seniors and freshmen may apply to participate in CHET Advance Scholarship online at chetadvance.com through Tuesday, Oct. 3. Eight hundred Connecticut high school students have received $1 million in CHET Advance Scholarships since the program launched in 2013.

The program is sponsored by the Connecticut State Treasurer’s Office, TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc and CHET. No CHET account participant fees or state funds will be used for awards issued under CHET Advance Scholarship.

To learn more, go to chetadvance.com or visit us on Facebook at facebook.com/CHETcollegesavings or on Twitter @CHET529. No purchase is necessary.