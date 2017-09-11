Spouse bereavement group is starting

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is offering two, eight-week bereavement support groups this fall to help individuals cope with loss following the death of a spouse.

One support group will meet Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 until 3 p.m. beginning Sept. 27 and continuing through Nov. 15. The second support group will meet Thursday evenings from 6 until 7:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 21 and continuing through Nov. 9.

“In these support groups, we will explore the grieving process and the profound sense of personal loss that follows the death of a spouse,” said Nanette Greene, MA, LPC, a grief and bereavement counselor with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

“With the death of a spouse, we experience the loss of what is probably the most fundamental relationship in our adult lives,” said Greene. “We not only lose a loved one but a vital part of our identity as well. It can feel like half of our self is gone when a husband or wife dies and this can be traumatic. These bereavement support groups will help participants gain a deeper understanding of their feelings of grief and loss and begin the process of healing.”

The support group will be held at the offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park. I-Park is located at 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk/Wilton town line.

This support group is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. For more information, or to pre-register, call 203-834-6341, extension 255.

A non-profit community organization for more than 100 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for children and adults in Weston and throughout Fairfield County. The agency is a preferred provider of home health care and hospice services for the Western Connecticut Health Network. Visit them at visitingnurse.net or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.