Girls soccer: Weston 1, Montville 0

In a rematch of two non-conference opponents, the Weston High girls soccer team defeated Montville 1-0 at home on Saturday, Sept.

The two teams split i their two meeting last year, with Weston winning during the regular season and Montville prevailing in the state Class M tournament.

After a scoreless first half, Weston broke the tie with with fullback Petra Friden getting forward to dribble into the box and find Katie Orefic,e who crossed to an open Becca Strouch for thew score. This was the first goal for the freshman striker.

Weston had a 12-11 advantage in shots. Bridget Angus made seven saves in goal for the shutout.

