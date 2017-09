Running into some early competition, the Weston High varsity volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-8) to defending South-West Conference champ Joel Barlow in the season opener at home on Friday, Sept.8.

Taryn Seigel had six service points for Weston. Caroline Wertlieb had four kills and three blocks.

Lyndsay Baker had four blocks for Weston.