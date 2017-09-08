Weston Police Commission objects to proposed dog park location

Members of the Weston Police Commission have public safety concerns about the location of a proposed municipal dog park on Davis Hill Road.

The commission, which also serves as Weston’s traffic authority, reviewed the dog park proposal with acting Police Chief Matt Brodacki and Town Engineer John Conte at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Following a site walk of the Davis Hill Road property, commission members took issue with the proposed driveway, sightlines, traffic flow, police monitoring, and location of the park.

Reviewing the plan with Town Engineer John Conte, commissioners said they were concerned about traffic safety because Davis Hill Road is narrow and windy and the proposed dog park location was steep.

They said the proposed driveway was very narrow and it would be difficult for two cars to pass safely on it.

They found sightlines to be poor at the entranceway because there was a steep dropoff with curbs blocking visibility. “This would be a case of an accident waiting to happen,” said Commissioner Peter Ottomano following the meeting.

The proposed location for the park was also a concern for police monitoring. Located in a remote part of town, heavily wooded and without lighting, the commission found the location to be difficult for police patrolling and monitoring.

Based on their public safety and security concerns, the commission passed a motion to inform the Board of Selectmen of their findings.

After the meeting, several commissioners said they supported having a dog park in Weston, just not at the Davis Hill Road location.

They visited Morehouse and Bisceglie Parks, two other town-owned properties, to see if those locations would be more suitable for a dog park.

From a public safety viewpoint, Commissioner Jess DiPasquale said either of those parks would be acceptable. “Those properties are on a main road so they are easy for police to patrol because they already monitor them. They also already have driveways, parking, lighting, and other infrastructure. These are much better locations for a dog park,” he said.

DiPasquale said Morehouse and Bisceglie have ballfields on them, like dog parks in Ridgefield, New Canaan and New Fairfield, areas where people congregate and socialize. “A lot of people already bring their dogs to ball games, so it would be nice to have a dog park there for them to go to as well,” he said.

A public hearing on the proposed dog park is being held Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the cafeteria at Weston High School.