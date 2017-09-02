Slice of Saugatuck is Sept. 9

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce has announced that the sixth annual Slice of Saugatuck Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. (rain date Saturday Sept. 16).

For the first time, this special food-tasting event will feature more than 50 businesses. Each year, more than 2,000 people have come to see what Westport’s Saugatuck neighborhood has to offer by going door to door, sampling restaurants, merchants and activities.

“I love how this event has grown over the years,” said Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone embraces it, from the merchants and restaurateurs right down to the residents who come out to see what’s up. Where else can you just walk the streets with friends and neighbors and enjoy what a community has to offer.”

This year, 31 food tastes will be available, along with 23 merchants who will be opening up their doors and welcoming attendees to try out their wares and see what they have. There will also be children’s activities with an obstacle course, bounce houses, giant slide, balloon bender, and a Maker Faire area put together by Remarkable Steam.

There will be live music at six different locations featuring local bands Outside Chance, Mill River Band, Silver Steel, Jon Saxon Band, Suzanne Sheridan and the School of Rock. There will also be Dance and Tai Kwan Do demonstrations.

The event will also have two “Beer Gardens” with wine as well, located on Bridge Square and Railroad Place, which will allow adult event-goers to enjoy a cold one and watch the bands. Many restaurants will also be offering specialty drinks inside their venues.

Cost for Slice of Saugatuck is $15 per adult, but with a two-for-$25 option. Kids under 13 are $5. Last year, the Chamber donated $4,500 from proceeds of this event to the Gillespie Center’s food pantry. The festival has donated a total of $18,500 over the years with the goal this year to surpass the $20,000 mark with ease.

For more information on the event, view participating venues, and get a map of the festival, go to westportwestonchamber.com/saugatuck.