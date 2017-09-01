Weston’s Conservation Commission is reviewing a newly-uncovered wetlands area on property on Davis Hill Road where a municipal dog park is being proposed.

At a meeting on Aug. 24, the commission reviewed an application by the Town of Weston requesting a modification to the town’s wetlands permit on the 36-acre property on Davis Hill Road known as the Moore property.

According to the town’s Conservation Planner, Dave Pattee, the wetlands in question is located to the north of where a proposed driveway would be constructed for the dog park.

He said the wetlands area was not noted on a previous existing map but a new map showed a small wetlands area. After learning about the wetlands, Pattee said a soil scientist went to the property and confirmed there were wetlands there.

The commission voted to accept the town’s application requesting a modification to the wetlands permit, but did not discuss the application any further. Instead, the commission has scheduled a site walk for the Moore property on Sept. 16 and will further discuss the application at a meeting on Sept. 28.

Pattee said the commission’s function is to make sure the wetlands are protected and commissioners will look at the area to see what the impact is on the proposed project.

Attorney Stephen Nevas, who represents Davis Hill neighbors opposed to the dog park, said his clients plan to formally intervene in the proceeding to oppose modification of the permit or issuance of a new one.

On Aug. 14, Nevas sent a letter to the selectmen asking the board to delay a scheduled Sept. 9 public hearing on the dog park.

Nevas said new information showed there may be an “invasion” or “disturbance” of a previously “unmapped” aquifer and watercourse on the property where the park’s driveway is to be installed and he wants to give the Conservation Commission time to review the impact on the wetlands.

The selectmen rejected the request and voted to keep the public hearing on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m. in the cafeteria at Weston High School.

The selectmen have also scheduled a town meeting for approval/disapproval of the dog park for Wednesday, Oct. 4 (changed from Sept. 28 due to a conflict with the schools).