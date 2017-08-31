The secret is out: Weston is a great place to live

The Weston Forum

By Patricia Gay on August 31, 2017

A story in the New York Times discusses the positive qualities of Weston, Connecticut.

If you ask residents of Weston what makes the community special, they’ll tell you about the award-winning public school system, Devil’s Den nature preserve, the town’s rural character, and its sense of privacy thanks to two-acre zoning.

But now, the secret’s out. Everyone is going to know that Weston is a wonderful place to live thanks to a New York Times story published yesterday in that paper’s real estate section.

The story contains sections on the town’s history, activities, housing costs, and schools, as well as opinions by current residents.

Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel said Times author Lisa Prevost captured the “special, low-key appeal of Weston.”

In the story, several residents explain why they came to Weston and chose to to remain there. “The article conveys the more elusive qualities people appreciate about life in Weston, in addition to our truly outstanding schools. It hits all the key points while comparing Weston favorably to our big sister next door, Westport,” Daniel said.

To boost housing sales in Weston, in January, members of the town’s Strategic Planning Committee created a website, showcasing the town. Daniel said the Times article confirms the committee’s findings that Weston is a great community and place to live.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE NY TIMES STORY

